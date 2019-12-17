Wreaths of honor
Volunteers laid wreaths on the gravestones of veterans in Castleton as part of a national effort. A2
Neglect case
A woman and her son are waiting on final charges in the death of the woman’s mom. They might be charged with homicide. A3
