WREATH 3
Wreaths adorn veterans’ graves at Castleton’s Hillside Cemetery.

 Photo by Nancy Trudo

Wreaths of honor

Volunteers laid wreaths on the gravestones of veterans in Castleton as part of a national effort. A2

Neglect case

A woman and her son are waiting on final charges in the death of the woman’s mom. They might be charged with homicide. A3

