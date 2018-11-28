“We cannot be deflected from using all our influence to end this war for the good of innocent people in trouble, and ultimately the safety of our own people, and this includes our military engagement.”
Defense Secretary James Mattis, responding to discussion on Capitol Hill in Washington about withdrawing U.S.
support for Saudi Arabia’s
war in Yemen.
— B8
Santa train
Jolly Old St. Nick will be aboard Catamount Radio’s Santa train on Saturday making five rides through the day to Santa’s Village and back. A7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.