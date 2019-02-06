Sam Lloyd
Vermont-born actor and new father Sam Lloyd, who appeared in many Weston Playhouse productions and went on to a career in television, has been diagnosed with brain cancer. There’s a GoFundMe page for friends and fans to support him at bit.ly/0207FundSam. A2
Lane question
Rutland Town Select Board debates the question of whether to keep a slip lane off Route 7 to East Pittsford Road. A3
Potter Night
It’s the second Harry Potter Night at 6 p.m. at Rutland’s Phoenix Books, 2 Center St. celebrating magic and mythology. Admission is free. Muggles also welcome. A7
Not paid yet
Nearly two weeks after the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S history, many federal workers remain unpaid. B8
