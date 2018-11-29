“I decided not to do it. ... There would be nothing wrong if I did do it. I was running my business while I was campaigning.”
President Donald Trump, explaining his pursuit of a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016
presidential campaign. — B4
Safety first
Produce industry confronts failures of its own safety measures after E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce sickened hundreds and killed five in outbreaks of food poisoning. A7
Plea change
A man described as “transient” pleaded guilty to charges of car theft and a restraining order violation. A3
