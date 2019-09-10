“While any reduction in poverty or increase in income is a step in the right direction, most families have just barely made up the ground lost over the past decade.”
Elise Gould, senior economist at the liberal Economic Policy Institute, commenting about a Census study reporting that 27.5 million Americans lacked health insurance coverage in 2018. — B4
Tribes file suit
The Trump administration seeks to overthrow a lawsuit filed by Native American tribes to block the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to Nebraska through tribal land. A7
