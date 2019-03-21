“Vermont may be a canary in the coal mine for how health care challenges can be examined and resolved. But it won’t come without a hard examination and tough diagnosis.”
Editorial, A4
In the news
The president of the College of St. Joseph has announced that the school will cease teaching at the end of the semester in anticipation of losing its accreditation at the end of the summer. A3
Sports
After a punching its ticket to the Big Dance, the University of Vermont men’s basketball team lost to Florida State. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.