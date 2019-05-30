Farm options fade
It's been a tough spring for farmers, what with floods and tariffs and presidential promises that remain unfulfilled. B4
E-cig seller sued
Massachusetts has sued a national retailer of electronic cigarette and vaping products, alleging the company violated state law by targeting minors for sales. B7
Abortion ban
Louisiana's Democrat governor signed into law an abortion ban as early as six weeks into pregnancy. B8
