“They will not be able to disappear into the United States. They will have to wait for approval.”
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee about a new administration policy to keep asylum seekers in Mexico. — A6
Notte: A farewell
Alderman William Notte tells City Hall reporter Gordon Dritschilo he has attended his final Board of Aldermen meeting before assuming a new role as state representative. A2
Abuse report
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan issued a report implicating by name at least 500 clergy members accused of sexually abusing children. B4
