Virus spikes
Hospitals in the Midwest and Great Plains struggle to cope as coronavirus tightens its grip on the American Heartland. A6
‘Borat’ to return
During the COVID summer, Sacha Baron Cohen kept himself busy working on a sequel to his 2006 hit “Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” the title of which is far too long to fit into this tiny reefer, and which Amazon plans to release before the Nov. election for your viewing pleasure. Some peoples will be very happy! B8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.