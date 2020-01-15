Facing time
A man accused of selling drugs in Rutland Town made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday. Rodney Carroll, 40, had been a target of a task force and FBI investigation and was taken into custody late last year. A3
Order halted
A Maryland federal court judge on Wednesday halted President Donald Trump’s executive order that gave state and local officials the ability to shut the door on refugees. A8
Blame it on the base
Did 400 years of British institutional racism drive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “step back” from active roles as senior members of the Royal Family? See The Scene. B6
