“The people are tired of the abuse ... of the lack of humanity. I am here helping those who cannot be here.”
Puerto Rican activist Iris Guardiola, 82, after discovery of a emergency aid that until recently sat unused in a warehouse amid ongoing earthquakes. — B4
Fair Haven wins
The Slaters of Fair Haven pulled off a 34-32 victory over Springfield’s Cosmos in girls basketball Thursday in Springfield. B1
