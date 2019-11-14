Talking Pictures
Blaykyi Kenyah, of Accra, Ghana, an October artist-in-residence at Rutland’s 77ART says he decided to become a full-time fine art photographer while studying politics at Princeton. A5
Assault charge
A former officer with the St. Albans Police Department has been charged on a single count of simple assault for allegedly punching a woman who was handcuffed and detained in a holding cell on March 15. A5
School shooting
A student shooter at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, shot two other students to death and then killed himself with a shot to the head. B8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.