Talking Pictures: Blaykyi Kenyah
 Photo by RH Alcott

Talking Pictures

Blaykyi Kenyah, of Accra, Ghana, an October artist-in-residence at Rutland’s 77ART says he decided to become a full-time fine art photographer while studying politics at Princeton. A5

Assault charge

A former officer with the St. Albans Police Department has been charged on a single count of simple assault for allegedly punching a woman who was handcuffed and detained in a holding cell on March 15. A5

School shooting

A student shooter at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, shot two other students to death and then killed himself with a shot to the head. B8

