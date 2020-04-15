Vote by mail
Rights groups advocate for voting by mail in approaching elections in the continuing effort of observe social distance in ongoing efforts defeat the coronavirus. A2
Family ties
Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock — husband and wife, and fellow nurse anesthetists — work together on Tampa General Hospital’s new airway team in Tampa, Florida, a front line in the global effort to stop the coronavirus pandemic. A8
Celebs pitch in
The “All In Challenge” was started by Philadelphia 76ers minority owner Michael Rubin on Tuesday, and some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment have answered the call. B1
Check in the mail
Government relief checks began arriving in Americans’ bank accounts as the economic damage to the U.S. from the coronavirus piled up Wednesday. B2
