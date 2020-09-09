Wildfires rage
Gusty and dry conditions stoke west coast wildfires that force rescues and evacuations in California, Oregon and idaho. A6
Devils due
Herald sports writer Tom Haley says Poultney will open football season where it left off. State Division III champions, the Blue Devils, are back Sept. 25 at Rutland High’s Alumni Field. B1
