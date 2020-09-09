JonPoultneyFootball Practice

Members of the Poultney Blue Devils football team practice their passing game in preparation for the 7-on-7 touch football season on Wednesday afternoon at Poultney High School.

JonPoultneyFootball Practice

 Photo by Jon Olender

Wildfires rage

Gusty and dry conditions stoke west coast wildfires that force rescues and evacuations in California, Oregon and idaho. A6

Devils due

Herald sports writer Tom Haley says Poultney will open football season where it left off. State Division III champions, the Blue Devils, are back Sept. 25 at Rutland High’s Alumni Field. B1

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.