Rutland vs. Fair Haven BBB
Rutland’s Finn McGuiness (11), left, looks for a teammate to pass to while being closely guarded by Fair Haven’s Zack Ellis (10) while playing at Fair Haven on Dec. 19.

 FILE PHOTO

“They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!” 

President Donald J. Trump, in a tweet posted as his Defense Department deployed on Tuesday another 750 troops to counter Iraqi protesters who have laid siege to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. - A8 

Progress for ERA

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment are confident Virginia is on the verge of becoming the 38th state to ratify the gender equality measure. A8

Raiders eye opener

RHS boys basketballers look ahead toward Friday's Southern Vermont League opener, a matchup with Brattleboro, at College of St. Joseph. B1

