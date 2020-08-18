'Surge Site"

Spartan Arena in Rutland Town has been converted for use as a Surge Site in case Rutland Regional Medical Center gets flooded with COVID-19 cases.

 Photo by Jon Olender

‘Surge site’

Built at Spartan Arena in Rutland Town behind the shuttered Diamond Run Mall, the site, on standby, stands ready to accept and treat potential COVID-19 patients in event of a large-scale surge. A3

USPS crisis

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” several of his initiatives — including the removal of streetside mailboxes — while facing public pressure. B3

