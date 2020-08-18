‘Surge site’
Built at Spartan Arena in Rutland Town behind the shuttered Diamond Run Mall, the site, on standby, stands ready to accept and treat potential COVID-19 patients in event of a large-scale surge. A3
USPS crisis
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” several of his initiatives — including the removal of streetside mailboxes — while facing public pressure. B3
