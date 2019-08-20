Boil water spike?
Ongoing work on Rutland’s water system could prompt the city to issue more boil-water orders for city residents. A3
Planet’s future
Scientists on the ground in Greenland say what is happening there this summer is a preview of what to expect in coming years on planet Earth. A10
Taliban, U.S. talk
The U.S. State Department says an envoy is en route to Qatar for peace talks with the Taliban. The United States has been fighting in Afghanistan for nearly 18 years. B8
