Normal filing
A BROC supervisor recommends filing taxes as usual, online if possible, despite the government shutdown. A3
Demo planned
The city will demolish the residence at 41 Baxter Street that was severely damaged by a fire that killed two men in October. A3
Free in August
A woman who was sold into sex slavery as a young teenager and killed a man in 2004 will be freed from a life sentence after receiving clemency from Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. B8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.