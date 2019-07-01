“He may seem a safe port in a storm. But Biden is not going to hold up well in the glare and the constant comparisons to his rivals over the next 12 months. Somehow, eventually, he will be sidelined.”
Editorial, A4
In the news
Kinney Drugs announced Friday it would stop selling e-cigarette and vaping products in its 22 Vermont stores starting Monday. A2
Some members of a committee tasked with researching the use of ATVs on 20 town roads in Williamstown are claiming the committee is being pressured to reach a decision. A3
The University of Vermont’s new president started the job on Monday, telling reporters that his focus will be on student success while also making higher education more affordable and accessible to a diversity of students. A3
