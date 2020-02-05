Madoff wants out
Convicted epic Ponzi schemer Bernard “Bernie” Madoff, 81, ailing with kidney disease and other terminal illnesses, wants release from his 150-year sentence. A3
Turkey air crash
Three die, 179 are injured when an airliner skidded off the runway into a ditch and broke apart in bad weather. A9
‘Love Letters’
Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theater, directed by Gary Meitrott, presents A.B. Gurney’s “Love Letters” Valentine’s Day weekend at Unitarian Universalist Church. B5
