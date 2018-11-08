“I wouldn’t change anything, and everything about the campaign was exciting and rewarding, except for the losing part.”
Christine Hallquist, Democratic candidate for governor, who won 40 percent of the votes in her race against Gov. Phil Scott — A3
Time’s up
Rutland’s Garden Time will close its north of town store Dec. 23 after 21 years in business. A2
Acting AG
After firing Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, President Trump appointed Matthew Whittaker, who is on record warning the Mueller probe risks “going too far,” to be acting attorney general. A6
Justice falls
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, after a fall in her office, was hospitalized with three fractured ribs. B6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.