Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has announced an “income inequality” plan calling for steep tax increases on companies that pay CEOs far more than their workers’ median salaries. A2
After 12 years in the position, Mary Powell, president and CEO of Green Mountain Power, will be retiring at the end of the year to be succeeded by Senior Vice President Mari McClure. A3
The Norwich Cadets football team retained the Maple Sap Bucket with Saturday’s 35-14 victory over Castleton University. B1
Due to a production error Weekender comics were not published. They can be found on page B4.
