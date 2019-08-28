Hurricane looms
Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it struck the U.S. Virgin Islands and could become more powerful before reaching the U.S. mainland. A3
Executive power
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won Queen Elizabeth II’s approval to suspend Parliament to give his political opponents even less time to block a chaotic no-deal Brexit before an Oct. 31 deadline. A6
Blues with Coolidge
The 15th annual Folk and Blues Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth. Admission, as usual, is free. A7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.