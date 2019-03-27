“The fact is that the FAA decided to do safety on the cheap, which is neither safe nor cheap.”
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., remarking on Federal Aviation Administration plans to revamp oversight of airplane development after two deadly crashes involving new Boeing 737 Max airliners. - A10
Family Room
A sculpture artist and her former astronaut husband collaborate on the theme of “Human Connection” at Brandon’s Compass Music and Arts Center. B5
