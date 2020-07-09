“We are acknowledging the truth of ourselves as Americans by saying ‘Black Lives Matter.’ We are righting a wrong.”
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who joined a crew to paint a BLM mural in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York. - A7
Healing waters
It's a place artists call home, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, where you'll find Victorian architecture, miles of rivers, lakes and historical cold water springs. B2
