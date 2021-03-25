The weather in the low-70s on Thursday had me thinking of what’s ahead of us.
Just a few days from now, on Monday, baseball pitchers and catchers across the state, will be dusting off their gloves and donning their caps as they begin the 2021 spring sports season.
A week later, the rest of the spring sports athletes will join them in preparation.
It’s a long time coming.
For many of these athletes, there wasn’t a last year.
The growing COVID-19 pandemic wiped away their whole 2020 spring season. Some athletes found other ways to compete, for example, the Vermont Summer Baseball League. But for others, they were left without something so important to their life.
I feel for those kids and I’m glad they get that sense of normalcy back. That’s something we’ve slowly been gaining back in recent months and this continues that trek.
With the spring season just days away, here’s a sampling of things I’m excited to see this year.
The West Rutland softball team is a group of athletes used to winning. They won the D-IV state championship the last time it was held in 2019 and they’ve reached the pinnacle on the hardwood too.
But after this past week’s events, this softball season might mean a little bit more. The Golden Horde were all set to take on Danville in the state semifinals, but their whole starting five was wiped out due to COVID protocols.
With their chance at hoops glory dashed, I know athletes like Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski, among others, have sights on bringing home one more championship before they turn their tassels. This spring serves them the opportunity to do that.
Another 2019 champion I’m excited to see play is the Fair Haven baseball team. The Slaters have lost a ton of talent from the 2019 and 2020 graduating classes that were integral in that title team.
Guys like Parker Morse, Andrew Lanthier, Dylan Lee and Aubrey Ramey aren’t easy to replace, but there is plenty of talent left over to make Fair Haven a contender in Division II.
Last year in the VSBL, sophomore Sawyer Ramey was a standout for the Lakes Region team, playing in the middle infield and showing a ton of pop in his bat. Sawyer Ramey and Evan Reed are a good jumping off point for a team that would love to maintain its 2019 spot atop D-II.
The team they beat in that championship game two years ago and that is consistently strong, Otter Valley, would love to insert its name in that D-II conversation as well.
On the lacrosse field, I’m interested to see how the Rutland girls team does, in particular. They were a team on the rise in 2019 with a nice mix of veterans like Francie Ettori, Maggie Schillinger and Logan Kinsman and up-and-comers like Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson.
They were one of the teams in the Southern Vermont League that really gave state finalist Burr and Burton a run for their money. After a year off from high school lacrosse, can they keep building on what had been growing from the 2019 state semifinalist team?
From those teams to a veteran Green Mountain baseball team to the Otter Valley softball team to a handful of others, there will plenty to enjoy this spring.
I’m crossing my fingers that there aren’t any delays in games starting in mid-April because I know these kids are revving to go.
This weekend, I’ll be enjoying watching the state’s best hoopsters battling for all the marbles on the hardwood of the venerable Barre Auditorium.
But when the final horn sounds after the Proctor-West Rutland boys championship game, and I get in my car heading back to Rutland County, I’ll be thinking of what’s ahead. Happy spring, folks!
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.