CASTLETON — Donations are needed for a basket raffle to be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 5 at Castleton American Legion.
The basket raffle/dinner/dance will benefit the family of the late Monty Springer, of Benson, who died Nov. 15 in Boston, of injuries sustained in an Oct. 4 motor vehicle accident in Benson.
Springer was known for his support of veterans and veterans' rights, including hosting the Freeze Out, to raise awareness of veterans in need, held at the Castleton Legion for the past several years, as well as helping to put on Thanksgiving dinners at the Dodge House in Rutland.
For more information, call 773-2886, 345-0261, 345-0346 or 345-9647.
