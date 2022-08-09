Progressive Vermont state Sen. Becca Balint topped Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to win the Democratic U.S. House primary on Tuesday, further positioning her to make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.
Vermont is the last state in the country to add a female member to its congressional delegation. Balint, who immediately becomes the favorite in November’s general election, would also be the first openly gay member of Congress from Vermont.
She was endorsed by some of the nation’s top leaders on the left, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Balint is vying to fill the state’s lone House seat, which is being vacated by Rep. Peter Welch who is running for Senate and easily secured the Democratic nomination on Tuesday. Welch is trying to succeed Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Senate’s longest-serving member, who is retiring, creating Vermont’s first open Senate seat since 2006, when Sanders succeeded Jim Jeffords.
Gray is a former staffer for Welch and has been backed by Leahy and former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean – but it wasn’t enough. Balint’s win means the state’s congressional politics are poised to shift to the left and more closely adhere to Sanders’ progressive values.
On Tuesday evening, Gray noted, “I can say that while my disappointment is profound, so too is my gratitude for this opportunity. This was a tough race with deeply qualified candidates making their case to Vermonters,” Gray said. “If someone had told me years ago that running for Congress was something that a farm kid from Newbury could do, I wouldn’t have believed it. I look forward to continuing to serve Vermonters throughout the remainder of my term as Lt. Governor and I remain deeply thankful for the opportunity to serve this state I love so much.”
In addition on Tuesday, Vermont voters have chosen U.S. Rep. Peter Welch in the Democratic Party primary Tuesday to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, who has held the seat since 1975 and was the last of Congress’s so-called Watergate babies.
Welch, the state’s lone member of the House of Representatives, easily defeated two little-known candidates to move on to the general election in November. During the years he has been in Congress, Welch has been one of Vermont’s top vote-getters and would be an odds-on favorite to win the general election.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott also cruised to his party’s primary victory, defeating two candidates as he seeks a fourth term. The lone candidate for the Democratic nomination is activist Brenda Siegel, of Newfane. Last fall she spent 27 nights sleeping on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse to highlight the state’s challenges with homelessness.
The two leading Republican candidates vying to face off against Welch in the Senate race are Vermont’s former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan and retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy.
Both believe they can win the seat, although Vermont is considered by many to be one of the most liberal states in the country. No Republican has represented the state in Washington since 2001 when the late Sen. Jim Jeffords left the GOP to become an independent, switching control of the Senate from Republican to Democratic.
Welch’s decision to run for the Senate seat opens up his seat in the House, the first time since 2006 that there have been any openings in Vermont’s three-member congressional delegation.
