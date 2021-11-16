A state official said this week it wasn’t clear why the COVID spike was so much worse in Rutland County.
Rutland County has more than a quarter of the new cases reported in Vermont Tuesday — 48 out of 187. The leadership of the Vermont Department of Health met with several members of the local legislative delegation Monday to encourage them to promote vaccination and mask-wearing as the holidays draw near.
“They really are the most trusted members of the community in some ways and they are really good about getting the message out,” said Angela DeLaBruere, executive director of the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
DeLaBruere said the state thinks a number of the most recent infections can be traced back to Halloween. While many of the new cases are in children too young to be vaccinated, DeLaBruere said the state does not think trick-or-treating had much to do with the spread.
“I think they’re looking more at parties, Halloween gatherings,” she said. “It’s not just Rutland. It’s other areas as well. Bennington is very high.”
Another theory, according to DeLaBruere, holds that some of the spike consists of breakthrough cases related to the timing of vaccinations.
“We were in some ways a victim of our own success by vaccinating so many individuals sooner,” she said.
Boosters, she said, were not readily available when the first wave of Vermonters to be vaccinated could have benefited from them. She said as more people have gotten boosters, numbers of new cases have come down. With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, DeLaBruere encouraged Vermonters to plan ahead by getting a PCR test on Monday so that results will be available before holiday gatherings, or by arranging for multiple antigen tests.
Mayor David Allaire said Tuesday he joined in the messaging about the value of vaccination and masks and noted that the state appeared about to discuss giving municipalities the authority to enact mandates. “That’s something we can certainly have a discussion about if the Board (of Aldermen) so chooses,” he said. “Right now I would not be in support.”
Allaire said he still has the same concerns about the ability to enforce a citywide mask mandate that he has held through the pandemic.
Hospitalizations stood at 59 Tuesday — eight of them in Rutland, according to DeLaBruere — with 16 people in ICUs. Vermont’s death toll from COVID-19 is 395.
