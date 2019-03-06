PROCTOR — The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a person found on Florence Road in Proctor on Wednesday morning.
In a news release, Capt. Scott Dunlap, of the Vermont State Police, said police began investigating the disappearance of Alicia Harrington, for whom no age or hometown was given, on Tuesday, after the Rutland City Police Department received a missing person report.
A concerned citizen said Harrington was missing and her red 2004 Subaru Impreza with Vermont license plate “DHA415” was missing as well.
Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Vermont State Police were notified that an Impreza was found on Florence Road in Proctor.
Troopers and detectives from the Rutland barracks found Harrington’s Impreza on Florence Road. A deceased woman was found within the vehicle.
The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team responded to process the scene.
The identity of the deceased woman is being withheld at this time. The body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, where an autopsy will take place to determine the cause and manner of death, and to confirm the identity.
State Police investigators and the Rutland City Police Department are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the State Police in Rutland at 773-9101.
