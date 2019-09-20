Amelia Stamp, Rutland Humane Society
We’re at White’s Pool in Rutland for our annual pool party, which is kind of an end of the summer event that we like to do. We just invite the community to bring their pups out and play in the pool. We’ve got some fun games, the yard to run in. This is such a great venue — we’re so lucky to be able to be here. It’s a great way to end the season.
RH: The dogs seem to be pretty excited and happy to be here today.
AS: They are! I know last year I was at this event, and I recognize a lot of these dogs. They come every year. It’s a great way for them to socialize and to play, you know, to jump in the water and chase tennis balls and Frisbees. I think it’s fun for people to watch as well, to just be able to see their dogs run around and play. It’s a really fun event.
Heidi Crane, Mendon
RH: Heidi, tell me — dogs and water, and socializing. What could be better for them?
HC: They certainly are having a lot of fun today.
RH: They’re great swimmers. They’re better than we are.
HC: They are because they have four (legs), and they’re just built for it, I guess. I really don’t know.
RH: If you don’t know, who does?
HC: That’s a really good question.
RH: So you are a veterinarian. What made you pursue that line of work?
HC: I love animals, and they’re fun, and I like people having their best lives along with animals. And keeping them healthy and educating them about how animals should live, and the best things for them.
Ed Porter, Rutland
RH: This is your dog? This big dog over here?
EP: Yes. He is a rescue. We got him at about a year old. He’s a gentle giant who’s a bit on the vocal side.
RH: He looks somewhat Danish.
EP: He’s a Great Dane. And his little sister is the bulldog here.
RH: How long have you had this dog?
EP: It’s about three years now.
RH: Does he like to swim?
EP: He doesn’t like the water that much.
RH: How’s he doing with the socializing?
EP: A little better than when we first got him. We couldn’t do this when we first got him. In his first year of life, he was in four different homes, and he just wasn’t introduced to other dogs and stuff like that. Now he’s a lot better.
RH: And he’s going to stay with you for the rest of his life.
EP: Yeah. Yep!
George Feeney, Johnson
RH: Tell me something wonderful about dogs — why are they so beloved by human beings?
GF: Oh, they’re very comforting. You know, when you’re feeling down, they come in and they can brighten your day and make you forget about all the bad stuff. They’re just very relaxing.
RH: How do they manage to do that without language skills?
GF: I don’t know! They have it down pat though.
RH: I guess we’ve got a lot learn from our canine friends.
GF: That’s right, we do. I mean, just watching them intermingle with each other — not fighting or anything. Then you go into the real world —
RH: A whole different story among us folks.
GF: Sure is.
Katie Feeney, Rutland
RH: What’s something wonderful that Roxy has done since you were here last year?
KF: Well, her launch jumping in has improved tremendously. She’s definitely more focused in the water. She’s gotten better at dropping and returning the ball.
RH: I just saw her do a nosedive over there.
KF: Oh, yeah, she’s a little clumsy, but she has her moments for sure. She gets a little lazy — she picks (the tennis balls up) off the side — but other than that, her dive has improved.
RH: Her fetching the tennis balls out of the water skills are improving.
KF: Yes. More calculated — she’s waiting, as you can see, for the ball to come closer.
RH: She’s waiting for the ball to come closer to the side so she can just pick it up.
KF: Yes, yes.
RH: She could just dive right on it.
KF: I know.
RH (Roxy dives in): There she goes.
KF: Such a good girl! Rox, come here! Do you want another ball? Do you want to do a good jump? Hey!
Mara Schiff, Rutland
I have two cats — adopted from the shelter.
RH: Cats!
MS: Yes.
RH: Your cats don’t exactly like to swim in the pool and chase balls.
MS: Ah, chase balls, they do. Swim in the pool, not so much.
RH: So you never had a dog?
MS: I have had a dog! But right now, we only have two cats.
RH: Two cats. And what do your cats do for fun?
MS: They chase each other around the house. And they eat catnip.
Mark Schiff, Rutland
We adopted our two cats through (the Humane Society). One of them was a foster. We started as foster parents. I guess they could call us failed fosters. We ended up adopting them. Maybe it wasn’t a failure. We couldn’t give them up once we had them.
RH: Cats are not typically as demonstrative with their affection as dogs are.
MS: Well, I tend to disagree with that. The black cat we have, the little one, is just like a dog. I mean, he’s attached to me. He follows me. He’ll fetch, you know, and get things. He’s pretty attached to us. In many ways he is very demonstrative and affectionate. We love dogs, too. It’s just that it wouldn’t work out with our cats right now. Especially with our older cat. He doesn’t get along with dogs. Some cats do, but he wouldn’t.
Visit bit.ly/0908DogsDay to hear audio interviews from this week’s Street Talk.
