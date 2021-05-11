In a collaboration that involves four local agencies and a local business, the Stuff a Cruiser event will return Friday at the Rutland Plaza collecting food and donations to benefit residents and an addition this year, pets.
During the event, donations are placed in vehicles supplied by the Rutland City Police Department and Stockton Security. Last year, food and funds collected were distributed by BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont.
The 2020 collection was held to help close the gap expected because an annual food collection event, the Letter Carrier Food Drive, normally scheduled for May, was canceled as result of the coronavirus pandemic. That event has been canceled this year as well.
Vicki Loomis, the development and marketing specialist for BROC, said the Friday event, with takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will benefit the Rutland County Humane Society as well.
“We’re collecting food and funds to help folks in the community, but we don’t want the pets to be forgotten,” she said.
Mark Stockton said the addition of the local humane society as a beneficiary was suggested by his wife, Becky, a pet lover.
After starting Stuff a Cruiser in 2021 along with the Rutland City Police Department, Stockton became the second chairman of Project VISION in December, making this year’s event inclusive of VISION, the city police, BROC and Rutland County’s Humane Society.
“This was one of my crazy ideas for last year and it went really well,” he said.
Stockton said he talked about doing a second event this year with Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, of the Rutland City Police Department, who he said was “right on board.”
“This is the way it’s supposed to be,” Stockton said of the collaboration between nonprofits and businesses like Stockton Security, which was founded more than 20 years ago.
The police department and Stockton Security will supply cruisers that can be filled with nonperishable food for people or pets. Monetary donations will be accepted as well.
Loomis noted volunteers will be on hand to collect the donations from the vehicles of residents who come by the plaza. As a safety measure because of the pandemic, donations will be accepted without the donors having to leave their cars.
“But it also worked out great (in 2020) because folks would put the food in the back seat of the car or in their trunk or in the back of their truck, and we could just reach in and grab it out so it saved them from having to lift it again or having to go across the parking lot and place it somewhere,” she said.
Additionally, Loomis said the process allowed some friendly interaction between donors and volunteers.
Collecting donations at the Rutland Shopping Plaza allows the event to stay “top of mind,” Loomis noted, because it’s an area that sees a lot of traffic, and it’s a site that residents of the county already know well.
“We’ve tried to make it as accessible as we can for people who want to donate. It’s also a great location, where, if somebody does run out to grab something, they drive by and think, ‘Oh, that’s right. Stuff a Cruiser. I have some stuff I want to donate.’ We’re right there,” she said.
Money donatedFriday will be split with the Rutland County Humane Society.
Loomis said she believed Rutland County residents trusted that donations made to BROC or the Humane Society would be used well and get to people who really need it.
Loomis said no one knew what to expect from last year’s event as it was the first “Stuff a Cruiser” and took place during the pandemic, but she called the results “amazing.” Eight large police vehicles were filled with donations for BROC’s food shelves and about $6,000 in donations were collected.
“It just shows the generosity of folks and people who are really looking for a place to give back,” she said.
