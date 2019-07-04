I was surprised that the Rutland Herald editorial staff came out so early in opposition to Joe Biden. I don’t blame Biden for waiting a few months longer to begin his campaign — two years of primary campaigning is already too long. And in regards to his friendship with Sen. James Eastland, perhaps it should be noted that Robert Kennedy — the most passionate advocate for minorities and the dispossessed — had a cordial relationship with Eastland and used that to help shepherd the 1964 Civil Rights Bill through Eastland’s Senate Judiciary Committee.
Louis Meyers
South Burlington
