The Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging’s new head said she is ready to guide the organization into a post-pandemic world.
The organization announced this week that Pam Zagorski would take over as executive director, effective May 17. Zagorski, 60, previously worked as chief administrative officer at Seacoast Mental Health Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. She said she had been looking for “leadership positions” in northern New England in general and southern Vermont in particular.
“It’s a beautiful area,” she said. “I’m from western Massachusetts and visited this area quite often.”
The position at SVCOA stood out, she said, in part because of her “lifelong fondness for seniors.”
“My parents were ahead of their time,” Zagorski said. “They got married later in life and had children later in life, so I was born to parents who were 40 years old. ... They were the youngest of their siblings so from the time I was born, literally, I was surrounded by much older adults.”
Zagorski said she did not have specific goals yet aside from getting the lay of the land.
Howard Cohen, vice president of the council’s board of directors and chairman of the search committee that chose Zagorski, said her hiring marked the organization moving away from a “co-director” leadership structure it had tried out. He said following the departure of the previous executive director four years ago, senior staff approached the board with a co-management plan and a number of studies supporting the proposal.
“We were hesitant for a lot of reasons, but we said OK, let’s give it a shot,” he said. “It proved to be way more challenging for the co-directors than anyone expected.”
Problem-solving as a team proved “painful and slow,” Cohen said, and while services were maintained, it took a toll on the co-directors. Cohen said the organization, which provides a variety of services to seniors in Rutland and Bennington counties, has a staff of roughly 35 — though he said there were more volunteers pre-COVID — and a budget of roughly $4 million.
Moving away from the co-management model, Cohen said they turned to an executive search company.
“My understanding from them is, they processed 200 potential candidates,” he said. “They filtered through a lot fairly quickly on the basis of the job profile we created for them.”
Cohen said they wanted to find someone from the region who would understand the local culture and Zagorski stood out among the finalists.
“She brought a maturity in her range of experiences, her educational background and life experiences that all added up,” he said. “We needed someone who had a good head on her shoulders and a good, solid set of skills and could steer the agency through the next few years of transition we’re going to experience, post-COVID. We’re really excited that Pam’s on board, We can’t wait for her to get started.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
