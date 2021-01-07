So everyone knows by now that I love to talk about pet weight loss. I do know that your eyes probably glaze over as you stroke your adorable fat cat and lament that I just don’t get how cute they are fat. I do. Trust me. But they will be cute thin too, and most importantly...healthier.
Once a year I get to roll this into a topic that people care more about, which is their own weight loss resolutions. While human weight loss isn’t really something I care strongly about (OK, I don’t care at all) I do know that when people become more fitness-oriented their dogs benefit. That is something I do care strongly about. I also know that while you don’t jog with your cat, having a weight loss partner of any species helps you stick to goals.
Excess fat has a lot of negative effects on pets. I will talk about some of them in detail next week, but pets that are maintained at a lean body weight live 25% longer. For our average pet that is about 3 years. What would you give to have your pet for an additional three years?
Would you give 30-60 minutes a day (or 3 to 4 times a week?) I know that I would give about anything. There are so many variables that cut our pet’s lives short, so I am surely going to control the few that I can.
Now you’ve made a resolution to lose weight, eat better or get in better shape for 2021. We all know that most people took quarantine eating seriously. We can’t visit our friends or have holiday parties, so I guess we’ll just have to eat it all ourselves. It is depressing that so many of our countrymen are dead, so let’s drown our sadness and anxiety with these Oreos. I’m speaking purely from my own experience, feel free to insert your own. Even though I worked through lockdown, my dogs demanded that I spend any extra time exercising them. Not all dogs are this insistent.
Maybe you want a swimsuit ready body by summer when we might be free, lower blood pressure, to drop a clothing size, or increase your fitness level so you can live longer and see your kids get married or succeed in a job. Rest assured that weight loss is a common resolution.
Unfortunately, it is also common to quit this resolution sometime between January 20 and February 1. 80% of resolutions fail by the end of February. How many of you have kept past resolutions into July? The truth is that weight loss resolutions are set up to fail.
After a while, you just want to eat that junk food and lay on the couch. Pies are delicious. You worked a long day. It’s cold. So a week slides by, you’ll catch up. So a month slides by, and now what is even the point? You may have a significant other, parent, or pet who loves you no matter your size (as they should.) So what does your pant size really matter? Your dog or cat looks adorable the way they are, even if your vet said they need to lose some weight.
So, how do you keep your resolution past February and why do I care if you do? The answer to both of these questions is simple... your pet. People who make a resolution with a buddy are more likely to stay accountable. Often on days, we can’t do things just for ourselves, we can do them for someone else. When that someone else is your pet, I care. Success rates for goals that have a helping buddy are at least three times higher than those without. Three times! People are great, but you can always count on your pet to be up for the challenge.
Make a reasonable goal and match it with your goal for your pet. If you need help determining a health goal for your pet, your veterinarian will be glad to help you. Maybe you both need to lose 10% of your body weight. Maybe your dog needs to lose 10 pounds and you need to lose 50, or your cat needs to lose 2 and you need to lose 2 as well. Heck maybe you don’t need to lose any, but you want to take the stairs at work without getting winded. Pair these goals on paper so that you have a weekly or bi-weekly total. Maybe you will each cut your food, exercise 45 minutes a day, and aim to lose 1% of what you need to per week. Write down the amount you exercised your dog each day on the calendar so that if you start skipping days it screams at you from the wall (figuratively.)
Next week I will talk about the ways that excess weight affects your pet, so that can be a motivator for you. You will find as you start walk/run/play routines with your pets that their joy becomes its own reward. Pets who are leaner will start to run more, clean more (if they’re cats), and be happier. Most owners notice a behavior change for the better as pets start to lose weight, which is motivation in itself. I’m being serious about that too, people often tell me their pets are acting young again as they reach an ideal weight. Not to mention that they are so entertaining during exercise time. My cat chirps, runs and tail shakes when we play our chase games. Even as I know our walk today will be arctic, I also know that my dogs will make me laugh.
Once you get into a routine of exercise, the chemicals that your brain releases become their own reward. This happens for us and our pets both. I find that having a reason to exercise is one of the only things that get me out, but I am always happy it did. No matter how tired I am, I feel more energized after my walks. When I come home exhausted in the dark (and honestly when it is dark and 15 degrees... it’s hard), my dogs are still bouncing up and down ready for their walk. Usually, this is all the motivation that I need, but on very hard evenings I think about increasing their lifespan and decreasing their disease chances. I have almost no motivation to walk myself on days that aren’t ideal, but I always always have motivation for my pets.
So 2021 is a new year and we have some chances to make it less terrible. If your pet has no weight to lose, simply get them on board for fun and health reasons. Create a resolution with your pet as your accountability buddy and get moving.
