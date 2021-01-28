Perhaps you haven’t had time to read lately… things have been a little wild over the last year. Perhaps the wildness of 2020 is enough to keep you going, and you don’t particularly need or want more suspense, drama, mystery, or tragedy in book form. Or, perhaps you just aren’t much of a reader yourself. What can I offer you then, to connect you to the world of libraries? How about… a little gossip?
If you haven’t read a new title for a while, I’m here to peak into our library collection and share what others are reading. There is legitimate merit to this discussion, don’t get me wrong. It would be nice to know what people in our community are reading and to learn a bit more about the popular titles. But without spoiling the plot, I’m also going to give you some info about three of the most popular books currently on the shelf (and available digitally) so that you can fake your way through any casual conversation you might find yourself in. Consider this your cheat notes for sounding like you’ve read the book… without spoiling the plot.
All the Devils are Here
By Louise Penny
The most popular book in our collection right now is Louise Penny’s All the Devils are here. Released in September, this is the sixteenth book in the Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series. Gamache lives in a small town between Montreal and the Vermont border, and the series follows the stories of Gamache’s friends, family, and the Surete du Quebec. Penny’s gift for writing real, dimensional characters and beautifully descriptive scenery make her a Vermont favorite, and her unpredictable mysteries keep readers engaged.
All the Devils are Here diverges from much of the series as Gamache and his family leave their idyllic town of Three Pines to visit Paris. Penny dedicates more of her story to this new setting than previous books but offers more interaction with and insight on the Gamache clan as well. The mystery revolves around the attempted murder of Armand’s godfather, and family interactions add depth to Penny’s characters and backstories. This mystery is meatier than some of Gamache’s earlier cases, but Penny’s twists and intricacies will keep you guessing.
Troubles in Paradise
By Elin Hildebrand
The second popular escape on our shelves is the series finale of regional treasure, Elin Hildebrand. This follows Irene Steele and her sons as they delve into the sordid past of her husband, and investigate his murder.
Hildebrand is known for writing characters with depth and transformation and creating a descriptive world often perfect for a summer read. The Paradise series, set in the Caribbean, is a gentle mystery with the promise of a sunny winter escape.
Robert B Parker’s Fool’s Paradise
By Mike Lupica
Coming in at a close third, Fool’s Paradise requires almost as much explanation about the origin of the book as it takes to read the inside jacket. Book 19 of the Jesse Stone series is Lupica’s first time writing the police chief of small-town Paradise Massachusetts – books one through ten were authored by Parker and two other authors took on the series after Parker’s passing in 2010.
Fool’s Paradise follows Stone as a new-to-town John Doe is found murdered the day after his arrival. As Stone investigates this murder and a wealthy local family somehow tied to the stranger, his department is plagued with attacks on officers, including Stone himself.
Although Fool’s Paradise offers two hard-boiled mysteries, many of the other characteristics loved by Parker fans are missing in this newest story. Stone’s characteristic voice is not present, and the addition of foul language changes the tone of this story. A solid plot makes it a good mystery read, but Jesse Stone fans may do better to skip this, and Lupica’s work in the Sunny Randall series, also started by Robert B Parker, presents the author’s best work.
If you are interested in any of these stories or are looking for something to take you away from more screen time, be sure to visit our collection online at www.AldrichPublicLibrary.org and find your next read! We are open for curbside pickup Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. If you need any help connecting with our catalog we have computer and wifi sessions available Monday through Friday as well, call us at 476-7550 and we are happy to help pick a few titles.
Loren Polk is the director of Aldrich Public Library in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.