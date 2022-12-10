Looking for that special Christmas or Hanukkah present for a music loving family member? We’ve reviewed a number of excellent albums this year.
Following on the heels of its first CD “Maple Run Band,” which we liked because of the quality of the songwriting, the simplicity of the production and its country music style, Maple Run Band’s second album the 10-track “Used to Be the Next Best Thing,” ups its game a notch. Maple Run Band with Trevor Crist at the helm sounds like a band seeking a broader audience. If it keeps on experimenting and adding new instruments, it might just find that audience.
On “Homegrown Remedy” from Tim Brick, we find a singer-songwriter questioning his life and its direction, answering with songs that appear to have multiple meanings. Through 13 tracks of tight, no frills country music, Brick writes about topics and that touch on long-held themes of toxic love, hardscrabble living, squashed dreams and self-introspection all wrapped in a tight musical package that eschews production excesses. The songs Brick has crafted and the production by Colin McCaffrey give this album a pure country sound without the schmaltz of Nashville. He’s defining a new path of New England country.
One of Vermont’s most prolific singe-songwriters, Bow Thayer from Bethel, released his 35th recording “The Book of Moss,” and like recent releases, it explores a variety of topics and musical styles that keep Thayer’s music both fresh and enigmatic. On this 37-minute EP+ album, Thayer and his superb backing musicians set a tight groove while Thayer’s gruff vocals spill out lyrics that are both personal and frequently impenetrable.
Ron Pulcer, a fingerstyle guitarist from Rutland, released “Uplifting Guitar Hymns” recorded at the Grace Church. The 18 tracks encompass a variety of religious-themed music from “Silent Night,” “Christ the Lord is Risen Today,” and “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” to more universal songs of hope and praise such as “We Shall Overcome,” “Amazing Grace” and “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”
“Ruins and Foundations” is the most complete and sophisticated of Spencer Lewis’ albums to date. He is successful in achieving the illusive “folk chamber music” sound he has long sought. With sparkling guitar work, the deep voice of viola, the added melodic content a mandolin brings, and his signature violin sound, Lewis has produced an album that old fans and new devotees will enjoy.
On her second recording, Woodbury’s Fern Maddie emerges as a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist with a bright future who already possesses many of the qualities of more mature performers. “Ghost Story,” a 10-track album, finds Maddie channeling the voices and musical approaches of English folk icons Maddie Prior, Peggy Seegar, June Tabor and Kate Rusby, along with a vocal range and dynamics one hears in the singing of Joni Mitchell. Maddie has a voice possessing a purity that makes one think of a clear mountain stream.
Jeremy Sicely’s first solo album, “Buck Fever,” firmly establishes him as a talented singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist on this 13-track album. Sicely, from Cabot, is country music through and through. With Buck Fever he moves closer to what we think will be his final goal, a shot at the Nashville scene.
On “Cabot Old Time Jam Session Repertoire Volume 2,” Dana Robinson keeps pretty much to the formula of Volume 1. He fiddles, plays guitar and string bass while Sue Robinson plays banjo. For this new album, the Robinsons chose to bring in some of the players who also attend the Harry’s Hardware Sunday afternoon old time jam session, in Cabot including Tom McKenzie on banjo, Tim Jennings on vocal and concertina, and the late Pete Sutherland. The music on this CD is joyous, danceable, foot tappable, and If you love fiddle music, then this is for you.
A sitar? A balalaika? A tiple? Siddhartha and Jesus? Bees? Greek mythology? These instruments and subject matter are not the usual musical fare for bluegrass banjo players to tackle in their albums. But with “Spirits” the latest and purported last album from Banjo Dan Lindner, of Montpelier, we get a swan song of unusual and interesting sounds and lyric themes to ponder. “Spirits” was a surprise. It’s an album of 13 original songs by Lindner and his brother Will, and arrangements of others’ music that draws its spiritual themes from a wide cross-section of cultures and traditions. While Banjo Dan’s banjo playing is solid as ever, and Will contributes his mandolin chops, this is not per se a bluegrass album.
