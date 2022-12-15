John Fusco: ‘Borderlands’John Fusco’s new album “heads west out of the Mississippi Delta and into the narrative landscape that has informed much of my filmmaking work,” says the acclaimed Morrisville-based filmmaker and musician.
“Borderlands,” released in October, is an assured, inspired and cohesive collection of songs and stories that mines Fusco’s deep knowledge of blues and roots music and his compelling tales about colorful characters and deeper emotional landscapes.
“Borderlands” is available on CD and vinyl at Amazon.com and on all streaming platforms.
Ali McGuirk: ‘Til It’s Gone’A standout Boston singer-songwriter who’s now based in Burlington, Ali McGuirk’s sophomore album was released in September on Signature Sounds.
“Til It’s Gone,” which includes guitarist Fred Tackett and organ player Larry Goldings, is a sublime nine-song set that shines on McGuirk’s powerhouse vocals and singular sound that seamlessly blends old-school soul with rootsy blues and rock flavors.
“Til It’s Gone” is available on CD and vinyl at www.signaturesounds.com and on all streaming platforms.
Soule Monde: ‘Christmas’Featuring keyboardist Ray Paczkowski and drummer Russ Lawton of the Trey Anastasio Band, the Vermont-based instrumental duo Soule Monde released “Christmas” in early December. The 10-song set is an impressive collection of Christmas songs, all of which are stamped with Soule Monde’s singular touch, making it one of the more compelling holiday albums in recent memory.
“Christmas” is available on all streaming platforms. A vinyl version is also available at soulemonde.com online.
Supraluke: ‘Songs for the Great Blue Heron’Best known as the drummer for Burlington-born folk-rock band Strangefolk, Stowe musician Luke Smith steps out as a singer-songwriter on his solo debut album as Supraluke. “Songs for the Great Blue Heron,” released in February, is a captivating record that delves into folk, rock, pop and psychedelic flavors with compelling results.
“Supraluke” is available on all streaming platforms. The album is also available on vinyl at www.supraluke.com online
Thus Love: ‘Memorial’Thus Love is a fast-rising, Brattleboro-based indie-rock trio. “Memorial,” the band’s debut album, is a 10-track set that was released in October on Captured Tracks. An infectious and urgent collection of ’80s-inspired rock that marries jangly guitars, catchy tunes and compelling vocals to great effect, “Memorial” is a stunning debut album from a seriously promising new group.
“Memorial” is available on CD, vinyl and cassette at capturedtracks.com and on all streaming platforms.
Willverine: ‘Who Can Wave Me to the Way Out’Willverine, aka Will Andrews, is a Colchester-based producer, trumpet player and songwriter extraordinaire. “Who Can Wave Me to the Way Out,” released in June, is a stellar eight-song collaboration with Burlington singer-songwriter Sam DuPont, aka Blackmer. DuPont contributes soulful lead vocals and co-wrote all songs with Andrews, who adds backing vocals in addition to synths, trumpet, drums, programming, sampling bass and guitar.
It’s a stunning collection of tunes that soars on the remarkable chemistry between Andrews and DuPont, the deeply compelling compositions they created, and Andrews’ deft production mastery.
“Who Can Wave Me to the Way Out” is available on all streaming platforms.
