Talking Pictures: Whitney Ramage

Whitney Ramage, of Rutland, whose recent video and sculptural artwork is currently on exhibition at 77ART Gallery on Merchants Row, describes her concept and process of making her video short "Recompense" and the personal feelings she experienced as she worked through production. “That work for me,” she says, “has a lot to do with the past year and this kind of outpouring of painful stories among women in my life as they cope with being women in society, and the feelings that are brought up by the state of things. ... I wanted to do a work, or works, to process that. ”
Visit bit.ly/1018Recompense to see and hear Whitney Ramage tell the story in her own words in this week’s Talking Pictures video.
