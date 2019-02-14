François Clemmons, of Middlebury, for 25 years was Officer Clemmons on the PBS television program “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” In addition to his acting on that show, he’s a singer, a playwright and a university lecturer. More recently, Clemmons played a substantial role in the documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” about Fred Rogers and his landmark show, which ran from 1968 to 2001. In December 2016, Clemmons came to Rutland Free Library for an evening of spirituals, “On My Journey Now.” See the video Clemmons made with Talking Pictures, at bitly/FrancoisClemmons2016