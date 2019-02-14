François Clemmons, of Middlebury, for 25 years was Officer Clemmons on the PBS television program “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” In addition to his acting on that show, he’s a singer, a playwright and a university lecturer. More recently, Clemmons played a substantial role in the documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” about Fred Rogers and his landmark show, which ran from 1968 to 2001. In December 2016, Clemmons came to Rutland Free Library for an evening of spirituals, “On My Journey Now.” See the video Clemmons made with Talking Pictures, at bitly/FrancoisClemmons2016
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.