“At the same time, (Maine’s) affordable housing crunch, and rising prices in general, have put more people in financial crisis, forcing them to rely more on General Assistance to avoid homelessness, cold and hunger.”
Editorial, A4
“At the same time, (Maine’s) affordable housing crunch, and rising prices in general, have put more people in financial crisis, forcing them to rely more on General Assistance to avoid homelessness, cold and hunger.”
Editorial, A4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.