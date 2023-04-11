“At a minimum, it would appear that politics and the law are once again being mashed together indiscernibly at the expense of individual rights and the public health of women in this nation.”
Editorial, A4
“At a minimum, it would appear that politics and the law are once again being mashed together indiscernibly at the expense of individual rights and the public health of women in this nation.”
Editorial, A4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.