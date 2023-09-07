“Lawmakers have kicked the can for too long, and only kicked it again this year in failing to effectively address the housing crisis.”
Editorial, A4
Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 5:20 pm
“Lawmakers have kicked the can for too long, and only kicked it again this year in failing to effectively address the housing crisis.”
Editorial, A4