Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.