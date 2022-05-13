Squeeze past

The Bellows Falls baseball team used a game-winning squeeze bunt to beat Rutland on Thursday. B1

Tall tales

The Vermont Big Tree Program is an ongoing effort to locate, measure and record the largest trees in the state. C1

Feral art

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery in Shelburne has always had a unique perspective in curating shows. In “Feral Stitching — Four Artists Go Wild,” we go behind the art and artists. D1

