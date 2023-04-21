Poems galore

As National Poetry Month nears its end, Montpelier keeps its monthlong celebration of Vermont poets going. C1

Up country

Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre entertains the state’s hippie invasion through the lens of the late Yvonne Daley in ‘Going Up the Country.’ D3

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.