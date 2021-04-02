The first story Raymond Mooney clipped from a newspaper and scrapbooked was about the Wonder Store fire.
The then-vacant Center Street storefront — better known in recent years as the longtime location of Hawley’s Florist — was gutted by a mysterious fire in May 1959. Firefighters from West Rutland and Pittsford helped the city department at the scene. Damages were estimated at $50,000 — roughly $450,000 in today’s money — and the cause was never determined.
“I had just seen ‘Rio Bravo,’ at the Paramount,” Mooney said. “I rode my bike home, and then I heard the fire trucks and the whistle.”
Mooney, who always wanted to — and eventually would — be a firefighter, cut out the story the next day. It was the start of a longtime hobby that would bring him a degree of local celebrity. As the administrator for the “You’re From Rutland, VT if ...” Facebook page, Mooney has used his scrapbooks to help keep the city’s history alive.
Mooney, 73, was born in Rutland and graduated with the Rutland High School Class of 1965. He served 38 years with the city fire department and said working for the city is a family tradition — his father was a police officer for 28 years and his daughter works in the city treasurer’s office.
“I’ve got totes of old Heralds, pictures,” he said. “My wife’s ready to divorce me — if I put another tote in the garage it’ll probably explode. ... I’ve always collected stuff. I’m a hoarder at heart.”
Mooney’s initial efforts were driven as much by his interest in firefighting, which was the focus of his scrapbooking in his youth. When he joined the fire department in 1966, he found a kindred spirit in Martin Kelly.
“Marty showed me his scrapbooks. and I said I was doing the same thing,” he said. “Marty did politics and union business ... City Hall stuff, ins and outs of problems that existed.”
Mooney said he found a use for his hobby beyond his own entertainment when he joined the Facebook group founded by the late Joseph Garofano.
“We’re almost like a group of old friends, neighbors, classmates who just try to bring up good memories,” he said.
Mooney said he thinks he has scanned more than 20,000 pictures from the Rutland Herald and Herald photographer Aldo Merusi’s extensive documentation of the community left a robust record to draw from. He said he enjoys reminding people about places like the Ross House. Located at the corner of Nichols and West streets, where Jones Donuts and Bakery is today, Mooney said it was the oldest house in Rutland when it was torn down in 1943.
“It looked like a haunted house,” he said. “The unique thing was that it had never been painted. It didn’t have electricity. It was just wood. It was an old, old house. I don’t know why it never burned.”
Also, Mooney said he likes to try to keep alive the sort of history that didn’t always get written down. Rutlanders of his generation, he said, should all know the names Preacher Martin, Charlie Mott and Sonny King.
“Preacher Martin, I don’t know what his real name was,” he said. “He would start Biblical stuff, the Old Testament. I remember one night I was on Forest Street and he came down telling me I was going to burn in hell and all that. My grandmother pulled me inside and called the police. I’ll never forget that.”
King was a less confrontational figure, Mooney said, known for supporting Mount St. Joseph Academy’s sports teams and shoveling the downtown sidewalks in the winter. Mott, he said, was another “downtown character.”
“I don’t know if he had a job,” Mooney said. “He knew all the gossip. He saw you, he’d stop and talk to you.”
Mooney disappears down some odd rabbit holes with his posts. For a recent stretch of time, he seemed to be trying to display staff photos from every car dealership that ever operated in the city.
“Basically, it’s just to see who remembers what,” he said. “It’s amazing what comes out of it. ... I’ll try to put a group photo on with names. That’ll trigger people — ‘Oh, that’s my father.’”
Martha Sagi, of Rutland, said Mooney’s posts to the group regarding the Lincoln School helped her reconnect with a childhood friend.
“I grew up in Rutland and had so many fond memories of the neighborhood and my cousins and family living in the Lincoln School area,” she said. “Having Ray be the history-teller, the storyteller of what Rutland used to be like is just beautiful.”
Steve Costello, Green Mountain Power’s Ambassador for Rutland, said the group’s popularity shows what a key part history plays in the city’s identity.
“In a county with a population about a third the size, he has nearly as many people following his Rutland history page as a comparable page in Chittenden County,” Costello wrote in an email. “We’ve seen it with the Rutland Sculpture Trail — people have deep connections to local history here, and are proud of the challenges and adversity that have been overcome by generations of people.”
Mooney has branched out into video as well, doing a series of pieces on local history available on YouTube through the “Best Rutland Documentaries” channel.
“The love of Rutland never seems to leave people who lived here,” he said. “Memories never die — good memories.”
