It’s mid terms on this week’s episode of The Inside Pitch with Tom Haley and Bob Fredette has graded all the boys basketball teams in Rutland County. Look for it at bit.ly/0122InsidePitch
It’s mid terms on this week’s episode of The Inside Pitch with Tom Haley and Bob Fredette has graded all the boys basketball teams in Rutland County. Look for it at bit.ly/0122InsidePitch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.