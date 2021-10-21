A puppet show and a board game will illustrate the plight of refugees at a series of events in the area next month.
The Putney-based Sandglass Theater will conduct a residency in the region Nov. 2-6. The organization will offer screenings of “Babylon,” a filmed version of a live performance that was planned for last year but canceled by the pandemic, and sessions of the Refugee Journey Game.
Jennifer Bagley, theater director at Mount St. Joseph Academy, said Sandglass put together the program after watching the discussion on refugee resettlement in Rutland in 2016 and were referred to her after reaching out to the Paramount Theatre. She said they decided to put on the show at Castleton University, but she stayed involved.
“Along the way, I was the one who thought we really ought to have some presence in Rutland here,” she said.
Eric Bass, co-founder and co-artistic director of Sandglass, said he developed the program working with the Vermont office of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, which oversaw settlement of a handful of Syrian refugees in Rutland before that program ended in 2017 and will oversee the planned settlement of 100 Afghan refugees in Vermont, including some in Rutland. Bass said the organization helped set up interviews with resettled refugees.
“From those interviews, we created puppets of seven characters who are all in their different ways refugees or asylum seekers,” Bass said. “Five are people from the world as we know it, one is a ghost and one is a caterpillar.”
With the puppets, they created “Babylon.” When the pandemic took hold and the shows were canceled, Sandglass opted to record a performance of the show. Bagley said the video in many cases gives a better view of the artistry of the puppets than watching a live show would have.
“The puppets are about three feet tall and the puppeteers manipulate them really well,” she said.
Showings are planned at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Fox Room at Rutland Free Library and 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at CU’s Jeffords Auditorium. Each show is accompanied by a panel discussion on refugee resettlement.
The Refugee Journey Game was developed by an employee of USCRI, Bass said.
“It’s kind of a cross between Chutes and Ladders and Dungeons and Dragons,” he said. “Each game has a facilitator. The facilitators are performers from our troupe. We play border guards. We play smugglers. We play medical examiners. ... The game is set up to be patently unfair and put players in a position where they have to make a choice without having information to make that choice and the choice is between two bad options — or two dangerous options.”
It’s a position, Bass said, in which refugees frequently find themselves as they try to make their way to safety.
Rutlanders can try their hands at the game starting at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the library.
