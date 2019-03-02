Saturday was the Tinmouth floor meeting where voters approved the municipal budget but the town also showed support for pickle ball, community dances and helping “dummies” with their computers.
The Tinmouth Community Fund marked its 20th anniversary this year by not only continuing to give small grants for community needs but also more recent additions like funding for continuing education, added in 2012, and summer camps for kids in kindergarten through high school, added in 2014.
Chairwoman Jan Krantz said the nine members of the board work hard but she described the rewards.
“I've lived in Tinmouth for 36 odd years. It's an incredible community. People care about each other. People are willing to roll up their sleeves and help each other and come together for common goals. Voices are really heard in this town,” she said.
Cathy Reynolds, a Select Board member and treasurer for the Tinmouth Community Fund, said the fund was seeded when the town built its community center, where Tinmouth hosted Saturday's floor meetings. A combination of a large, anonymous donation and volunteer labor meant the town had about $85,000 left over when the center was complete.
Reynolds has an unusual insight into the community fund. She's been a member of the board since it started in 1999 and was chairwoman and vice-chairwoman before taking on her current role as treasurer.
She said she's not surprised the fund is still around 20 years later because the money was invested with the Vermont Community Foundation.
“When the money goes there, it's in perpetuity. So it's no longer our money,” Reynolds said.
The state organization has done well by Tinmouth. At the Tinmouth Community Fund's annual meeting, which took place ahead of the town's floor meeting, residents were given a report that the available balance is now almost $311,000.
Last year, the Tinmouth fund gave out more than $21,600 in small grants for community projects, continued education and camp funding. Grant recipients included a school playground, a community newsletter, 'Tales of Tinmouth,' restoration work for a former creamery, a lamination machine added to the town office so residents can create signs for community events, dance instructions and funding for the Tinmouth Elves who buy clothes for needy families.
Many of the same causes were supported again this year, including the Tinmouth Blooms program to beautify the community with plants, but new causes were added in 2019 like the pickle ball program and what Town Clerk Gail Fallar said would be a “Tech Help for Dummies” program that would bring in computer experts to help Tinmouth residents with common computer challenges.
Grants for education totaled $11,000 in 2018. Reynolds said recipients included three moms with full-time jobs and two students who went to school to be utility lineman. The size of the grants is not enough to pay for a semester of college, Reynolds acknowledged.
“What they tell us is that often it gives them enough to pay for their books, or they need a new computer. It just is helping to ease the burden,” she said.
A new addition this year will be the Susan McIntosh Lloyd fund to provide scholarships for students, especially those pursuing education in music or agriculture. A scholarship fund is also being created in memory of a Tinmouth Mountain School staff member, Pam Garceau who died last year.
Krantz pointed out the fund does more than award small grants. The fund and its board support a small town community.
“I believe in community. I believe in Tinmouth. When things need to be done, it's just amazing to me how enough people come together to move it forward. I support the work of the community fund because it supports what I believe in, community and participating,” Krantz said.
More information about the fund is available on the town's website at www.tinmouthvt.org/community-fund.
